Akasa Air To Fly Beyond Indian Boundaries

Mumbai

:

In a significant move towards expanding its global footprint, Akasa Air announced on Friday (February 16) that it will initiate international operations, commencing flight services to Doha from March 28. The airline aims to bolster air connectivity between India and Qatar with four non-stop flights per week.

In an official release, Akasa Air expressed its commitment to enhancing travel options for passengers, stating,“Starting 28 March 2024, Akasa Air will operate four non-stop flights a week, connecting Mumbai with Doha, enhancing air connectivity between Qatar and India,” the airline said in a release. The new route signifies the airline's dedication to facilitating seamless air travel between Qatar and India.

Vinay Dube, the Founder and CEO of Akasa Air, shared his enthusiasm about this strategic expansion. He stated that the airline's foray into Qatar marks the next phase of growth as we continue the journey towards becoming one of the world's top 30 airlines by the turn of this decade.

Since its inception in August 2022, Akasa Air has swiftly gained momentum, operating a fleet of 23 Boeing 737 Max aircraft. The airline's decision to embark on international operations reflects its confidence in providing quality service and meeting the growing demands of air travel.

As the airline ventures into international skies, the Mumbai-Doha route serves as the initial step in realizing Akasa Air's broader vision of connecting various global destinations.



