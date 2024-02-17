Hotel Sarina's Amrit Launches New Menu

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Hotel Sarina Dhaka's signature dining outlet Amrit unveiled a new menu through a ceremony held on January 31. At the programme, the restaurant launched a new menu consisting culinary arts from Chef Mohkam Singh and inaugurated the Amrit Live Kitchen.

The hotel's Operations Manager Jason Salgado, Senior Executive Chef Mohkam Singh, F&B Manager Md Rakib Hossain and other high officials were present on the occasion.

While addressing the event, Salgado, Operations Manager, Hotel Sarina Dhaka, mentioned that Amrit, opened in 2007, currently, holds the 15th position among 694 restaurants in Dhaka. "This underscores the restaurant's unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction," he said.

The ceremony was accompanied by live music and a gala dinner featuring the new additions to the restaurant's menu.