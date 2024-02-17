               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Freestyle Wrestler Into European Championships Final


2/17/2024 1:08:32 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Magomedkhan Magomedov has progressed to the final of the European Championships in Bucharest, Romania, after defeating Hungarian Vladislav Baitcaev, Azernews reports.

He will lock horns with Georgian Givi Matcharashvili in the 97kg final.

