'Did Everything And Even More': Commander Of The 3Rd Assault Brigade Thanks Avdiivka's Defenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The defenders of Avdiivka have done everything and more in the face of the total numerical superiority of the Russians in manpower, equipment, and shells.
This is stated in an official statement by the commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, Andrii Biletskyi, on Telegram .
"I thank the soldiers for the worthy fight they gave the enemy in Avdiivka, in the face of the total numerical superiority of the Russians in manpower, equipment, and shells. They did everything and more. I am grateful to everyone for their resilience," Biletskyi said.
He emphasized that Ukrainian defenders are retreating to prepared positions to come back and strike even harder.
"I am grateful to the command for their balanced decision. The battle continues," summarized the commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.
Read also:
Russians lost at least 400 pieces of military equipment near Avdiivka
– UK intel
As reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, based on the operational situation around Avdiivka, to avoid encirclement and save the lives and health of the military, decided to withdraw our units from the city and move to defense on more favorable lines.
MENAFN17022024000193011044ID1107863387
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.