'Did Everything And Even More': Commander Of The 3Rd Assault Brigade Thanks Avdiivka's Defenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The defenders of Avdiivka have done everything and more in the face of the total numerical superiority of the Russians in manpower, equipment, and shells.

This is stated in an official statement by the commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, Andrii Biletskyi, on Telegram .

"I thank the soldiers for the worthy fight they gave the enemy in Avdiivka, in the face of the total numerical superiority of the Russians in manpower, equipment, and shells. They did everything and more. I am grateful to everyone for their resilience," Biletskyi said.

He emphasized that Ukrainian defenders are retreating to prepared positions to come back and strike even harder.

"I am grateful to the command for their balanced decision. The battle continues," summarized the commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

As reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, based on the operational situation around Avdiivka, to avoid encirclement and save the lives and health of the military, decided to withdraw our units from the city and move to defense on more favorable lines.