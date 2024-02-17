Mercenaries From Africa Appear In Occupied Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mercenaries from the African continent were spotted in Oleshky in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.
Deputy Director of the Center for Middle East Studies Serhii Danilov wrote about this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"Mercenaries from the African continent were spotted at the market in Oleshky," Danilov wrote.
According to Danilov, the comments remind him that African mercenaries were spotted in Chaplynka even earlier, when they bought warm clothes and blankets at the market.
As Ukrinform reported, in the fall of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.
