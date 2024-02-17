Turkmenistan Sees Expansion In Agro-Industrial Sector Production

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 17. The agro-industrial sector of Turkmenistan experienced a 6.8 percent upsurge in production over the past year, in contrast to the equivalent timeframe in 2022, Trend reports.

Tangryguly Atakhallyev, Deputy Chairman of Turkmenistan's Government, made this announcement at an extended Cabinet of Ministers meeting.

As per his statements, over the mentioned duration, the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan increased production by 7 percent, the Ministry of Environmental Protection by 0.1 percent, the State Committee of Water Management showed an increase of 5.4 percent, and the Turkmen Atlary State Association achieved an increase of 1.3 percent.

Moreover, the Deputy Chairman pointed out that the plan for agricultural investment development during this period was exceeded by 97.9 percent.

Agriculture in Turkmenistan is one of the most important branches of the economy. The main types of agricultural crops grown on the territory of Turkmenistan are wheat, cotton, rice, sugar beet, fodder, vegetable, melon, fruit, and berry crops.