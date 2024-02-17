Turkmenistan Sees Expansion In Agro-Industrial Sector Production

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 17. The
agro-industrial sector of Turkmenistan experienced a 6.8 percent
upsurge in production over the past year, in contrast to the
equivalent timeframe in 2022, Trend reports.
Tangryguly Atakhallyev, Deputy Chairman of Turkmenistan's
Government, made this announcement at an extended Cabinet of
Ministers meeting.
As per his statements, over the mentioned duration, the Ministry
of Agriculture of Turkmenistan increased production by 7 percent,
the Ministry of Environmental Protection by 0.1 percent, the State
Committee of Water Management showed an increase of 5.4 percent,
and the Turkmen Atlary State Association achieved an increase of
1.3 percent.
Moreover, the Deputy Chairman pointed out that the plan for
agricultural investment development during this period was exceeded
by 97.9 percent.
Agriculture in Turkmenistan is one of the most important
branches of the economy. The main types of agricultural crops grown
on the territory of Turkmenistan are wheat, cotton, rice, sugar
beet, fodder, vegetable, melon, fruit, and berry crops.
