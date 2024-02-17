Tajikistan Sees Growth In Russian Tourist Arrivals

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 17. The number of tourists from Russia who visited Tajikistan in 2023 amounted to 262,400 people, Trend reports.

According to the Committee on Tourism Development under the Government of Tajikistan, this figure increased by 93 percent compared to 2022.

Meanwhile, 1.201 million tourists visited Tajikistan in 2023, which is 201,000 tourists, or 20.2 percent more than in 2022. Around 1.115 million people came from CIS countries, and 101,833 came from other countries.

The largest number of visitors arrived from Uzbekistan: 805,900 people (an increase of 15 percent compared to 2022), from Kazakhstan: 31,500 people (a 31.8 percent increase), from China: 13,000 people (an increase of 4.9 times), and from Türkiye - 10,800 people (a 61.2 percent increase).

As of January 1, 2024, there were 224 tourist companies operating in the country under licenses issued by the Committee on Tourism Development. Out of these, 41 tourist companies were in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region, 106 in the city of Dushanbe, 45 in the Sughd region, 17 in the Khatlon region, and 15 under the jurisdiction of cities and districts.

Currently, with the support of the Government of Tajikistan and development partners, two investment projects aimed at developing the tourism sector are being implemented.