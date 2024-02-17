Asstra Details Middle Corridor Transportation Finer Points (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as
the Middle Corridor, is an ambitious and promising project, the
director of AsstrA Ramilya Akhmetova told Trend .
"Given the changes in global cargo flow and the unstable
geopolitical situation, there is an increase in the active use of
this route in international cargo transportation. Cargoes from the
European Union are sent to Georgia's ports, from where they are
delivered by road or rail to the port of Alat (Azerbaijan), then
through the railroad crossing to the ports of Kuryk or Aktau," she
noted.
According to Akhmetova, the route links China with Europe
through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and
further through the Black Sea and offers an alternative to
traditional routes. International logistics companies, complying
with the requirements of shippers as well as sanctions
restrictions, are choosing this route, even though so far it can
increase the cost of transportation by 1.5 times.
"It is worth noting that the capacity of a number of sections of
this route is limited, and there are challenges associated with
this. To minimize risks, AsstrA implements the practice of having
our agents present at critical sections. We also carefully control
the process of document execution to ensure uninterrupted and
efficient transportation," Akhmetova emphasized.
Meanwhile, the Middle Corridor connects the container rail
freight transportation networks of China and the European Union
countries via Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern
Europe.
The multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure links
the ferry terminals of the Caspian and Black Seas with the railway
systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye,
Ukraine, and Poland.
The middle corridor contributes to increasing cargo traffic from
China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and in the
opposite direction.
To note, route trains traveling along this corridor deliver
cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days, and this is
one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.
