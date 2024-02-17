Today In Kuwait History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 17 (KUNA) --



1965 -- Kuwait National Assembly (parliament) approves resignation of speaker Abdulaziz Al-Saqer and elects Saud Al-Abdulrazzaq as speaker.

1979 -- A media complex opens in downtown Kuwait city encompassing Radio and Television as well as the Information Ministry.

1981 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signs a decree to establish an Administrative Court with a mandate of examining administrative complaints related to salaries, bonuses, employment and promotions.

1986 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, established in 1967 to develop scientific research and applied science, opens its new headquarters.

1992 -- Khaled Al-Fuhaid, who was a Minister of Education in 1964, passes away at 63. The deceased was member of parliament in 1963, 1967, 1971 and 1975. He was Director of Kuwait TV in 1961 and one of founding members of teachers club in 1951.

1993 -- Kuwait Ports compound reopens in Shuwaikh Area after having been rebuilt following destruction and looting by the Iraqi forces when they invaded and occupied the State of Kuwait in 1990-91.

1999 -- Khaitain SC win the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) Handball Cup after collecting 14 points.

2001 -- Sheikh Khalifa Abdullah Al-Sabah is elected President of Arab Taekwondo federation, and State of Kuwait chosen as federation's headquarters.

2002 -- Actress Taiba Al-Faraj, who performed for nearly 40 years, passes away at 55. The deceased took part in more than 50 TV series in addition to plays and radio programs.

2009 -- Sheikha Badriya Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Center Medical Oncology and Stem Cell Therapy Center - with a capacity of 150 beds - opens with the aim of upgrading cancer care.

2010 -- The first national championship for Arab horse beauty kicks off.

2010 -- President of Kuwait police sport federation, Major-General Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah, is elected president of the international police sport federation.

2014 -- Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) wins a bid to build the largest petrol station on the highway between Luxembourg and Belgium.

2014 -- Kuwait National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises Development launches its first SMEs development programs in association with local banks, which would provide loans.

2016 -- Equate Petrochemical company opens the first factory to recycle carbon dioxide with the objective of developing the industrial sector.

2016 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) signs a contract to export 100,000 barrels of oil per day with annual revenues estimated at USD two billion. This was one of KPC's strategic contracts that made it a major oil supplier for Asian markets.

2021 -- Kuwait Amir signs a decree to suspend parliament's sessions for a month starting February 18. The decree was based on Article 106 of the Constitution.

2021 -- Kuwait Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) opens its new nine-storey building.

2022 -- Kuwait Amir issues a decree accepting the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)



2023 -- Kuwait University won silver and bronze medals in the 13th International Inventions Fair of the Middle East. (end)

