(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Welcome Ramadan with Delectable Delights at Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort







Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, 16

February 2024:

Blending traditional cuisine with culinary creativity and world-class hospitality, Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort warmly embraces the holy month of Ramadan. Offering a variety of enriching experiences, the resort invites families and loved ones to come together in celebration.





A TASTE OF

RAMADAN

AT

SEA BREEZE

Break your fast at Sea Breeze, where you and your loved ones can sample dishes like

Ouzi – roasted whole lamb with rice, cucumber, and yogurt – as well as hot and cold mezzeh. Indulge in katayaf, a sweet dumpling filled with cream and walnuts. Enjoy a family-friendly buffet featuring Ramadan classics and international dishes as well as live cooking stations.





AED 285 per person including Ramadan juices, water, tea and coffee

AED 145 per child aged 6 – 11 years old

Timings:

6.00 pm – 8.00 pm

--





MEKONG

CULINARY JOURNE Y

Experience a unique Iftar with our distinctive Mekong Signature Menu, served family-style. Indulge in a culinary journey with delectable dishes like Vietnamese Beef Salad, Thai Crispy Spring Roll, and Cantonese-Style Braised Wagyu Short Ribs.





AED 350 per person including juices, water, tea and coffee

AED 175 per child aged 6 – 11 years old

A minimum of four guests per table is required.

Timings:

6.00 pm – 8.00 pm

--





TRANQUIL SUHOOR DELIGHTS

AT BEACH HOUSE

Indulge in a delightful Suhoor experience with an la carte menu, accompanied by personalised shisha service, all while basking in the refreshing sea breeze on our terrace with panoramic views of the enchanting Arabian Gulf.





Shisha starting from AED 125 per person

Timings:

9.00 pm – 1.30 am

--





DINING BY DESIGN

Immerse yourself in the enchanting ambiance of Dining by Design within our exclusive private dining areas, offering breathtaking views of the mangroves. Delight in an unforgettable experience with our exquisite Asian Iftar set menu, starting from





AED 495 per person (for a maximum of 10 guests).

Timings:

6.00 pm – 11.00 pm

--





PRIVATE CELEBRATIONS

Whether it's a private gathering or a corporate event during the holy month of Ramadan, Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort offers specially crafted menus for both Iftar and Sohour.





Catering to those seeking an exclusive celebration, these menus can be enjoyed in the serene ambiance of our lush gardens with a captivating view of the mangroves or within the cozy interiors of our private indoor areas.





Create cherished memories in a personalised setting while indulging in exquisite culinary offerings during the special month of Ramadan.

--





ARABIAN RITUAL

Experience the ultimate relaxation this Ramadan with our exclusive spa ritual designed to rejuvenate your mind, body, and spirit. Immerse yourself in the healing traditions of Arabia as we take you on a journey of serenity and bliss.





Indulge in a combination of dates and honey, known for their nourishing properties. Our skilled therapists will pamper you with an enveloping full-body scrub, leaving your skin deeply enriched and radiant.





Following the scrub, surrender to the tranquility of a soothing back, neck, and shoulder massage. Feel the tension of the day melt away as our therapists transport you to a state of pure relaxation against the backdrop of a serene desertscape.





AED 650 per person





For more information or bookings, please contact the Restaurants Reservations Team at

...

or +971 7 204 2222.