(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) THE UAE TOUR RETURNS AS UAE TEAM EMIRATES SEEK VICTORY ON HOME SOIL









Sixth edition of the UCI event set to begin in Al Dhafra, with 7 stages standing between the world's top riders and the podium Adam Yates spearheading the UAE Team Emirates effort

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday 14th February. The UAE Tour, the one and only World Tour Cycling event in the Middle East, returns to the UAE as UAE Team Emirates search for a third victory in the last four years.





The 7 stage, 985km event, will kick off in Al Dhafra before heading into Abu Dhabi and the wider Emirates. The world's best riders will be tasked with an individual time-trial, sprint stages potentially facing strong winds across the plains of the desert, and two mountainous stages including a steep 11% incline finish up Jebel Hafeet to the finish line.





UAE Team Emirates will be one of the teams to beat this year, as talisman Adam Yates is supported by a strong quartet of GC riders as the team seek to avenge last year's defeat to Soudal – Quick Step and the brilliant Belgian Remco Evenepoel. Yates, who tasted victory here back in 2020, will be looking to replicate his heroics last year on the summit finish to Jebel Hafeet and produce a strong, consistent week of racing to secure top spot.





Brandon McNulty, the reigning USA Time-Trial champion, has started the season in imperious form and will be looking to continue his podium hot-streak alongside Yates. The recently crowned UCI Number 1 Team in the World boasts a strong squad heading into their home race, as experienced Scandinavians Mikel Bjerg and Vegard Laengen will be joined by Ivo Oliveira, Jay Vine, and Columbian sprinter Sebastian Molano, who produced an incredible stage 4 victory in 2023.

Speaking ahead of the race, lead rider Adam Yates:

'We're super excited to be back in the UAE and competing in the UAE Tour. It's always a really competitive race, as we go toe-to-toe with the best riders in the world across 7 stages of tough racing. The race is one that I'm extremely familiar with, having won it back in 2020 and stood on the podium in recent years. Ultimately it was disappointing not to win the race in 2023, so we'll be looking to go one better this year in front of our home fans.





We had an excellent pre-season camp in Spain which has set us up perfectly for 2024. The guys have started the season brilliantly and we're incredibly focused and determined to continue the good form here at our home race.'





Mauro Gianetti, CEO and Team Principal, was quoted on the eve of the event:





'Racing here in the UAE is always a special occasion for all those involved and associated with the team, allowing us to put on a spectacle for our UAE fans that support us so well throughout the year. We've started the 2024 season very well, with recent victories in Oman, Spain, and Australia backing up the effort the guys put into the pre-season camp which is very important.





We will be doing everything possible to continue this strong run of results in front of our fans, partners, and sponsors alike.'



