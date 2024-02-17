Shiv Thakare Shares Family's Struggle During His Father's Illness

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Shiv Thakare, who is currently a part of the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11', emotionally recounted the challenges his family endured during his father's illness.

In the new episode of the dance reality show, the celebrity contestants performed with a member of their family, cherishing the unparalleled bond they share with them.

Shiv, who is known for his happy-go-lucky charisma, left everyone emotional with his act to the song 'Papa Meri Jaan' along with choreographer Romsha Singh.

Through his act, he depicted the challenging phase his family went through when his father had to undergo surgery.

In a heart-warming gesture, Shiv's father was a part of the act, adding a personal touch to the performance.

Reminiscing about his father's operation, Shiv, who has been a part of 'Bigg Boss 16' said: "For Baba's operation, we were trying to find the best hospital and the best doctor who could save Baba. We had to pay money for the operation and we all gathered money through different ways."

"During the operation, the doctor said, 'Call the son in for the last time'. We were very scared at that moment, wondering how it would go but finally, the doctor said everything is safe, and I was crying while Baba was smiling. Bappa made everything right," he added.

Moved by Shiv's performance, judge Arshad Warsi said: "Such sequences always touch my heart. Shiv, super performance. The dance movements were excellent. There's very little music in this song. There are no lyrics and no vocals in it."

“Performing such a sequence is always a bit challenging because music, you see, enhances a song, and fills it up. So indirectly, when you watch it, you start to feel good. Psychologically, it feels good, but when you remove the music and leave only the lyrics empty, the song becomes dull, and making that dull song so beautiful by performing it means you all did a great job,” said the 'Munna Bhai MBBS' fame actor.

Arshad added:“It touched my heart and it touched all the right chords, where necessary emotions and feelings were required.”

Adding to the compliments, judge Farah Khan said:“I think Shiv and Romsha, you have done what hasn't happened in the entire season of Jhalak. Arshad has become emotional.”

“It's the first time we saw him like this, because normally he's very jolly and takes everything lightly, so imagine how much depth there must have been in this act for Arshad to show his feelings like this. So, hats off for that,” added Farah.

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' airs on Sony.

