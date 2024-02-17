USA Women Clinch 8Th World Water Polo Title

(MENAFN- IANS) Doha, Feb 17 (IANS) The United States women's water polo team secured their eighth world title by narrowly defeating Hungary 8-7 in the final match at the World Aquatics Championships on Friday.
Heading into the fourth quarter, the final was deadlocked at 5-5. However, the U.S. rallied with crucial goals from Rachel Fattal, Maggie Steffens, and Ryann Neushul, propelling them to an 8-5 lead. Despite Hungary's late surge, the U.S. held on to secure the victory with a final score of 8-7.
This victory also marks the United States' fifth title in the last six World Aquatics Championships, solidifying their reputation as a powerhouse in water polo.
Earlier in the day, Spain secured the bronze medal by defeating Greece 10-9.
