Auto Parts Manufacturers In India: International Standard Automotive Parts For The Industry

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 16, 2024 3:23 am - Hundreds of different internal and external parts are manufactured with aluminum alloy. Rockman Industries is a pioneering auto parts manufacturer in India having extensive knowledge of die-casting processes.

Die-casting has multiple advantages, making this manufacturing process a compelling choice in the automotive industry. Rockman Industries is a prominent name in this domain and a prominent supplier of hundreds of different categories of auto parts. This one of India's best auto parts manufacturers in India has a large client base in Europe and America. Aluminum die-casting has multiple advantages. Aluminum parts are significantly lighter than traditional materials like steel. For example, traditional steel and spoke wheels are replaced with much lighter aluminum alloy wheels made of aluminum alloy.

The density of steel is 7,850 Kg/m3 whereas the density of aluminum is 2,700 Kg/m3. This means that the same volume of aluminum is roughly 65% less weighty than steel. This significant difference in weight is a major reason why aluminum is used in making multiple automotive parts. Ultimately, the unsprung weight of a vehicle is reduced significantly making it more fuel-efficient and more controllable on high-traffic roads and highways.

However, this is not the only characteristic for which the auto parts manufacturers in India use aluminum as a die-casting material or the automotive manufacturing companies prefer aluminum die-casting parts. Hundreds of different internal and external parts are manufactured with aluminum alloy for diverse other advantages. Rockman Industries is a pioneering auto parts manufacturer in India having extensive knowledge of die-casting processes. They have a large client base in Europe and America along with several domestic clients. Rockman Industries regularly supplies automotive components to OEMs such as Hero Motors, TVS, Revolt, Ather, Hyundai, KIA, TATA, Royal Enfield, Mahindra, Honda, Ola Electric, and several other companies. They also supply to tier 1, domestic automotive companies such as DANA, Nemak, Mando, Denso, WABCO, Brose, KSPG automotive, and Hanon Systems. Their overseas clients include Magna, iwis, Drose, WABCO, and many more.

Rockman Industries follows all three forms of the die-casting process Gravity Die Casting (GDC), Low Pressure Die Casting (LPDC), and High Pressure Die Casting (HPDC). The auto parts manufacturers have developed perfect infrastructure and hired the most talented people for manufacturing diverse aluminum auto parts including allow wheels and drive chains. Rockman Industries is the primary drive chain supplier of Hero Motors.

Apart from being lightweight which reduces the unsprung weight of the vehicle, aluminum die-casting is also preferred for several other reasons. The other prime reason is its high thermal conductivity and corrosion resistance. The products made of aluminum alloys also need low maintenance and their lifecycle is long. All these aspects add to the cost-effectiveness of a vehicle or any part of it.

Rockman Industries, one of the most prominent auto parts manufacturers in India, has seven manufacturing units in India - Ludhiana, Haridwar, Bawal, Mangli, Chennai, Halol, and Tirupati. All these facilities are upgraded to international standards manufacturing world-class auto parts for the automotive industry.

For more information visit