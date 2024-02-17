ERC World Marketplace Starts User Referral Program, Offering Commissions Of Up To 50%

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 16, 2024 4:34 am - M3 Communications Group, Inc. is a unique PR company providing full range of communications services.

ERC World NFT Marketplace launches a dynamic and complex 90-day User Referral Program, empowering users to earn commissions of up to 50% from transactions. The program's rewarding structure is designed to unlock higher commission percentages and benefits tied to social media influence, the volume of referred users, and the total number of transactions generated.

The User Referral Program kicks off with every user enjoying a baseline 20% commission for each successful referral, complemented by a 2% base launchpad commission. Users can elevate their commission rates by reaching specific referral milestones, fostering an environment where the community's growth is directly tied to individual earnings.

Achieving milestones based on the quantity of users referred or the total volume of transactions generated by referred users unlocks higher commissions, fostering a rewarding environment. Recognizing the influential role of social media, ERC World also introduces a commission structure based on follower count across platforms like Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Commission percentages increase as an influencer's reach grows.

Active participation in the User Referral Program entails linking your social media profile for insights and maintaining one active ERC World social media post, emphasizing the significance of sustained engagement and commitment to the ERC World community.

For more details, explore the program on ercworld

ERC World is a digital NFT marketplace, introducing a competitive transaction fee of 1.33% within the industry standard range. Apart from buying, selling, and creating NFTs, key features of the platform include engaging in auctions, donating to meaningful causes, and gaining valuable industry insights at the ERC World Academy. The company also offers B2B solutions, including customized NFT ideas for businesses, expert guidance on integrating blockchain technology, and secure digital asset management. The platform has integrated some of the fastest-growing blockchains in the industry – Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Binance Smart Chain, and Fantom, enabling users to engage in smooth experience and efficient transactions.

