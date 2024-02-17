Real Estate Revolution: Strategies And Insights For Tomorrows Markets

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 16, 2024 11:22 am - The Financial Policy Council's upcoming power summit, "Unlocking Real Estate Insights", is a revolution poised to erupt in the heart of New York City, this event will transform the Penn Club of NYC on February 29, 2024, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:30 P.M.

Dive into the heart of New York City's real estate evolution with the Financial Policy Council's electrifying power summit,“Unlocking Real Estate Insights.” This landmark event, set to transform the Penn Club of NYC on February 29, 2024, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:30 P.M., promises an unprecedented gathering of minds. Four of the industry's most distinguished experts will lead a dynamic panel discussion, offering a rare look into the strategies and insights that have shaped their success in navigating the complex real estate market.

Moderated by the visionary Ziad Abdelnour, Chairman & Founder of the Financial Policy Council,“this summit marks a pivotal moment as we embark on the first major event of the year”. Abdelnour, a titan in finance and the real-estate silos and author of two influential books, alongside panelists from The Savvides Group, Star Quality Finance, LLC, and other leading entities, will delve into the current and future states of real estate. They bring a wealth of experience, from groundbreaking investment strategies to pioneering market analyses, ready to share with both longstanding members and newcomers to the FPC community.

Come and join us at the Financial Policy Council set in the prestigious Penn Club's Tarnopol room, the evening promises not just enlightening discussions but also an opportunity to network with the brightest stars in the business. Dress to impress and prepare for an open bar and hors d'oeuvres in an ambiance of exclusivity and insight. With tickets available through a $50 donation to the FPC, secure your spot at this must-attend event where the future of real estate is not just discussed but shaped.

Event Sponsors; The Savvides Group and Star Quality Finance, LLC