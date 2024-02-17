'My Little Mermaid', 'Pokemon', 'My Hero Academia' Among Franchise Voices At FAN EXPO Cleveland

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 16, 2024 6:55 pm - Worlds of Anime, Animation, Gaming Thrive at Huntington Convention Center, April 12-14

Fans of animation, anime and gaming can meet the voices behind characters from their favorite franchises when an array of actors from hits like "My Little Mermaid," "Pokémon," "Dora the Explorer," "My Hero Academia," "Red Dead Redemption," "Chainsaw Man," "Naruto" and dozens of others attend FAN EXPO Cleveland, April 12-14 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. With the variety of stars and properties represented, the voice acting section of the celebrity area is sure to again be one of the most visited on the entire convention floor.

Many of the voice actors attending FAN EXPO Cleveland give audio life to characters on numerous titles within various categories. From the Animation world are Jodi Benson (“My Little Mermaid,”“Toy Story 3”), Kathleen Herles (“Dora the Explorer”) and Shameik Moore (“Across the Spider-Verse").

The always busy Anime area will be populated with the likes of Maile Flanagan ("Naruto," "Boruto"), Justin Briner ("My Hero Academia," "Black Clover"), Megan Shipman ("Spy x Family," "Black Clover"), Alex Organ ("Loid Forger," "Spy x Family"), Natalie Van Sistine ("Spy x Family," "Love Live! Superstar"), Sarah Natochenny ("Pokémon," "44 Cats"), Adam McArthur ("Jujutsu Kaisen,"“Tokyo Revengers”) and Reagan Murdock (“Chainsaw Man,”“Death Battle”).

Gaming standouts in the Voice Actors section include Rob Wiethoff (“Red Dead Redemption”), Alejandro Saab (“Genshin Impact,”“Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku”), Maggie Robertson (“Resident Evil Village,”“God of War: Ragnarök), Chris Edgerly (“Apex Legends,”“The Simpsons”), Roger Clark (“Red Dead Redemption II”),( and Fred Tatasciore (“Mass Effect,”“Assassin's Creed”).

They join a deep and diverse roster of celebrities led by The Lord of the Rings“four hobbits” Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, Danny Trejo (Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn) and Charlie Cox (“Daredevil,”“Boardwalk Empire”), legendary director Sam Raimi,“Charmed” star Rose McGowan,“Harry Potter” standout Matthew Lewis, Jason Lee (“My Name is Earl,” The Incredibles), Vincent D'Onofrio (Daredevil,“Law & Order: Criminal Intent”), Alan Tudyk (Star Wars,“Firefly”) and more.

Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, VIP Passes and Ultimate Fan Packages for FAN EXPO Cleveland are available now. Advance pricing is available until March 28. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors and cosplayers.

Cleveland is the sixth event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO CanadaTM, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO DallasTM, FAN EXPO BostonTM, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO VancouverTM, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, FAN EXPO Chicago, and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. The latest 2024 schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.