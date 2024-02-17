Gulf Air Resumes Flights To Four Destinations During Summer

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Bahrain : Gulf Air will be resuming flights to four destinations during the coming summer season, from June to September, 2024, announced the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain in a release.



The four destinations are as follow: Nice in France, Sharm Alshaikh and Alexandria in Egypt as well as Bodrum in Turkey.

Gulf Air will operate two weekly flights to each destination by Airbus A320 and A321.

To Nice, France, the airline will operate flights on Sundays and Thursdays, from June 2 to September 29, 2024. Gulf Air's flights to Sharm El Sheikh and Alexandria, Egypt will take off on Wednesdays and Saturdays, from June 1 to September 14. Lastly, the airline will fly to Bodrum, Turkey on Thurs-days and Saturdays. from June 15 to September 14.

With its hub in Bahrain Int'l Airport, Gulf Air operates scheduled flights to 59 destinations in 28 countries across Africa, Asia and Europe including Dhaka, Bangladesh with a fleet of over 40 aircraft.