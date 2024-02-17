Emirates Returning To Australia's Adelaide In October

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dubai : Emirates has taken the final step in the restoration of its Australia capacity announcing its return to Adelaide. A daily service will be relaunched between the South Australia capital and the airline's Dubai hub on October 28, 2024 reinstated service will facilitate the growing travel demand to and from South Australia.



Emirates first launched its Adelaide services in 2012 and carried over 165,000 passengers between Dubai and Adelaide in 2019. By December 1, 2024, once Emirates also reinstates its second daily service to Perth, the airline will offer 77 weekly flights from Australia with the ability to transport 68,000 passengers per week to and from Australia, returning to its pre-pandemic capacity.

On the development, South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas, said, "Reinstating Emirates flights to Adelaide has been a key priority for the State Government. Emirates once again flying daily direct into Adelaide will further drive South Australia's economic growth."

"The Emirates service has been very much missed by South Australians - recommencing daily flights will make Adelaide easier to reach from key long-haul markets and make doing business with our state







easier."

Operating daily on the Boeing 777-200LR aircraft with 38 Business Class seats alongside 264 seats in Economy Class, the Adelaide service will offer 302 seats per flight and over 4,200 weekly seats between Dubai and Adelaide.

Emirates currently serves Australia with 63 weekly flights to Brisbane, Perth, Sydney and Melbourne, operated by a mix of A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft transporting 56,000 passengers per week to and from these major cities.

The airline has recently announ-ced doubling its Premium Economy offering on flights to Melbourne which started on February 1, adding to the two daily four-class A380 services to Sydney.

From October 1, Emirates will upgauge its second service between Dubai and Brisbane to an A380, creating an all A380 operation from Brisbane. From December 1, Emirates will reinstate its second Perth service on a Boeing 777-300ER, joining the existing A380 service.

Emirates now operates 21 weekly flights to and from Dhaka and via Dubai conveniently connects over 130 destinations worldwide.