Japan Airlines Witnessed USD 1.6B Revenue Increase In 2023

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Tokyo : Japan Airlines released its initial 2023 results that show an increase of USD 1.6 billion in revenue. International passenger numbers are up, stemming from inbound demand and increased transfer traffic between the United States and China.

The Oneworld carrier has increased its capacity, operating 20 per cent more than in 2022, while the cost of tickets globally has increased by around 14 per cent due to inflation and operating costs.

Compared to pre-pandemic times, the carrier has seen international passenger numbers increase 118 per cent from 2019, while passenger numbers are also climbing to around 91 per cent from five years ago.

High-value cargo also helps the airline's bottom line.