Uzbekistan's Trade Gross Added Value Grows

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 17. Uzbekistan's
gross added value of trade amounted to 63.4 trillion soums ($5
billion) by the end of 2023, Trend reports.
According to data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this
indicator has climbed by 9.9 percent year on year.
Earlier, Uzbekistan's president stated that the country's GDP is
expected to rise by at least six percent, namely to $100 billion by
2024. It was stated that the industry grew by six percent last
year, although the added value of production did not exceed 40
percent.
He addressed at a meeting focused on the government's economic
growth priorities for this year.
Officials were directed to adopt and implement corporate-wide
initiatives that would enhance added value by 45 percent, lower
production costs by 15 percent, and ensure seven percent industrial
growth in 2024.
Meanwhile, the World Bank's "Global Economic Prospects" report
predicts that Uzbekistan's GDP will increase by 5.5 percent in
2024.
