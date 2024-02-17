               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Josep Borrell Urges Israel To Abandon Its Military Operation In Rafah


2/17/2024 12:10:37 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The EU is very concerned about the Israeli government's plans to conduct a ground operation in Rafah, the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Relations and Security Policy Josep Borrell said, Trend reports.

"The EU calls on the Israeli government not to launch military operations in Rafah, which would further worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian situation and prevent the urgent delivery of essential services and humanitarian aid," he said.

According to him, "more than a million Palestinians have taken refuge from the fighting" in Rafah.

