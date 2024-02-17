Josep Borrell Urges Israel To Abandon Its Military Operation In Rafah

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The EU is very
concerned about the Israeli government's plans to conduct a ground
operation in Rafah, the High Representative of the European Union
(EU) for Foreign Relations and Security Policy Josep Borrell said,
Trend reports.
"The EU calls on the Israeli government not to launch military
operations in Rafah, which would further worsen the already
catastrophic humanitarian situation and prevent the urgent delivery
of essential services and humanitarian aid," he said.
According to him, "more than a million Palestinians have taken
refuge from the fighting" in Rafah.
