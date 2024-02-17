AZAL Aircraft Operating On Baku-Tbilisi Route Returns To Airport Of Departure

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The captain of
the aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines operating flight J2-8229 on the
Baku-Tbilisi route decided to return to the airport of departure,
Trend reports with
reference to the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.
The reason was unfavorable weather near the airport in Tbilisi
(heavy fog).
The plane successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International
Airport at 08:05 local time.
Passengers on this flight will fly to Tbilisi after weather
conditions in the city improve.
MENAFN17022024000187011040ID1107863322
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.