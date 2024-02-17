No Force Can Affect Azerbaijani Youth Devoted To Motherland - Political Commentator

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. In his speech of a program nature at the inauguration ceremony, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev outlined the country's future goals and voiced important messages, Political commentator Sahil Kerimli told local media, Trend reports.

Kerimli noted that if a few years ago the main goal of Azerbaijan was full restoration of territorial integrity, this problem has already found its solution. Today, the main task is further development of Azerbaijan, prevention of external threats, and correct direction of the young generation in this process.

"In his speech, the head of our state, emphasizing many important points, listed the goals for the coming years practically point by point. Such issues as further strengthening of our army, increasing economic activity, further improvement of social welfare of citizens, development of science, education, healthcare, and other spheres, and diversification of projects of international importance are certainly priorities. One of the main tasks for the coming years is also to rebuild from scratch our territories that were looted and destroyed during the years of occupation, to ensure the return of former IDPs to their native lands," the political commentator said.

He emphasized that one of the most important moments is also resolute prevention of possible provocations of hostile forces against the country.

Kerimli stressed that the heroism, great patriotism, and fighting spirit of the young generation formed during the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in the II Karabakh War has become an example for the whole world.

The political commentator stressed that the country's youth also showed great activity in the presidential election held on 7 February.

"There is no doubt that external subversive forces are jealous of our victory in Karabakh, the activity of our youth. These circles understand perfectly well that no forces can turn away Azerbaijani youth from devotion to the Motherland, and loyalty to their state. In this regard, there are and will always be insidious plans to influence the youth in various ways. Therefore, the tasks of every citizen of Azerbaijan should be vigilance, defense of the positions of our state, defense of our country in all senses," Kerimli said.

