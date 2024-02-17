No Force Can Affect Azerbaijani Youth Devoted To Motherland - Political Commentator

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. In his speech of
a program nature at the inauguration ceremony, Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev outlined the country's future goals and
voiced important messages, Political commentator Sahil Kerimli told
local media, Trend reports.
Kerimli noted that if a few years ago the main goal of
Azerbaijan was full restoration of territorial integrity, this
problem has already found its solution. Today, the main task is
further development of Azerbaijan, prevention of external threats,
and correct direction of the young generation in this process.
"In his speech, the head of our state, emphasizing many
important points, listed the goals for the coming years practically
point by point. Such issues as further strengthening of our army,
increasing economic activity, further improvement of social welfare
of citizens, development of science, education, healthcare, and
other spheres, and diversification of projects of international
importance are certainly priorities. One of the main tasks for the
coming years is also to rebuild from scratch our territories that
were looted and destroyed during the years of occupation, to ensure
the return of former IDPs to their native lands," the political
commentator said.
He emphasized that one of the most important moments is also
resolute prevention of possible provocations of hostile forces
against the country.
Kerimli stressed that the heroism, great patriotism, and
fighting spirit of the young generation formed during the
leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in the II Karabakh War has
become an example for the whole world.
The political commentator stressed that the country's youth also
showed great activity in the presidential election held on 7
February.
"There is no doubt that external subversive forces are jealous
of our victory in Karabakh, the activity of our youth. These
circles understand perfectly well that no forces can turn away
Azerbaijani youth from devotion to the Motherland, and loyalty to
their state. In this regard, there are and will always be insidious
plans to influence the youth in various ways. Therefore, the tasks
of every citizen of Azerbaijan should be vigilance, defense of the
positions of our state, defense of our country in all senses,"
Kerimli said.
