Media: 41 Soldiers Wounded In Russian Attack On 128Th Brigade In November

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian missile strike on the soldiers of the 128th Brigade in Zaporizhzhia, who were gathered for celebrations on November 3, 2023, 41 soldiers were wounded.

This is reported by Suspilne , Ukrinform reported.

"In response to a request from the Public Office of the State Bureau of Investigation in Melitopol reported that the exact number of wounded servicemen was 41," the statement said.

As noted, earlier the 128th Brigade reported 19 dead soldiers, including officers, the number of wounded was not disclosed.

Also, the Melitopol State Bureau of Investigation reported that criminal proceedings in this regard were opened on November 4, 2023. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Relevant investigative actions are being carried out, and the necessary examinations are being ordered and carried out.

As reported, on November 3, Russians attacked the personnel of the 128th separate Zakarpattia mountain assault brigade in Zaporizhzhia. 19 soldiers were killed.

The brigade's commander, Dmytro Lysiuk, was later suspended - the soldiers of the 128th Brigade were waiting for him to be awarded on the occasion of the Day of Artillerymen.