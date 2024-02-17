Ukrainian Defenders Withdraw From Avdiivka To Prepared Positions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following the order, the defenders of Avdiivka left the city for pre-prepared positions.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, and the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Ukrinform reported.

"Based on the operational situation around Avdiivka, in order to avoid encirclement and preserve the lives and health of the servicemen, I decided to withdraw our units from the city and move to defense on more favorable lines," informed Syrskyi.

He emphasized that Ukrainian soldiers had fulfilled their military duty with dignity, done everything possible to destroy the most powerful Russian military units, and inflicted significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy.

"We are taking measures to stabilize the situation and hold our positions. Servicemen's lives are the highest value. We will take back Avdiivka anyway," said the Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief.

In turn, Tarnavskyi wrote on Telegram: "Following the order received, we have left Avdiivka for the positions prepared in advance."

According to him, in a situation where the enemy is advancing over the corpses of his soldiers with a 10-to-1 advantage in shells, under constant bombardment, this is the only right decision.

"Encirclement was prevented, personnel were withdrawn, our soldiers took up defense at the designated lines," emphasized the commander of the Tavria Brigade.

On the evening of February 16, Tarnavskyi said that the Russians were throwing all their reserves to storm Avdiivka, launching artillery attacks and massive bombardments, practically wiping the city off the map.