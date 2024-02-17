Australia Creates Cooling Fabric With Nanodiamonds From Waste

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Australian scientists from the Royal Melbourne Institute of
Technology have developed a cooling fabric based on nanodiamonds, Azernews reports, citing the scientific journal
Polymers for Advanced Technologies (PAT).
Nanodiamonds are usually artificial carbon crystals ranging in
size from one to 10 nanometers. The specialists took as a basis a
cotton cloth, which was coated with glue, and then treated with a
polymer solution of nanodiamonds, polyurethane and solvent using
electrostatics. This process created a network of nanofibers on
textiles.
Experiments have shown that due to the high thermal conductivity
of nanodiamonds, such a fabric passively cools the carrier by 2-3
°C. In addition, the coating enhances UV protection, which makes
the material suitable for summer clothing.
Scientists expect that things made of high-tech textiles will
reduce energy consumption by 20-30% during heat periods due to less
active use of air conditioners.
Unlike natural diamonds, nanodiamonds are cheap to produce and
are formed during the processing of carbon waste, the researchers
added.
Earlier, engineers created an "electronic skin" that can be
printed on a 3D printer.
