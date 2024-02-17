ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP 2024 Caribbean Venue Ticket Packages On Sale

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ST JOHN'S, Antigua – Fans wanting to take in all the action at ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches at their favourite Caribbean match venue(s) can do so by purchasing Venue Packages for games at the following stadiums: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (Antigua and Barbuda), Kensington Oval (Barbados), Guyana National Stadium (Guyana), Daren Sammy Cricket Ground (Saint Lucia), Arnos Vale (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines) and Brian Lara Cricket Academy (Trinidad and Tobago).

Venue packages include tickets for each game at a specific venue that is hosting matches in the Group stage and/or Super 8 stage.

The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda, and Kensington Oval, Barbados, will each feature eight games. The Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia will feature six games. The Guyana National Stadium, Guyana, and Arnos Vale Stadium, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will each host five games, and the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago will host four games.

Caribbean Venue Packages are available on the official ticketing website for the tournament:

“This is going to be the biggest sporting event on a global scale the West Indies has ever hosted,” said Fawwaz Baksh, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 tournament director.

“With tens of thousands of fans and other stakeholders expected to come to the West Indies in June, these Venue Packages, which are available now, offer fans an early opportunity to secure their tickets and follow multiple teams at the venue of their choice.”

“With Venue Packages accessibly priced for all games across all venues, cricket fans can look forward to embracing the full spectacle of a Men's T20 World Cup in person at some of the most iconic cricket grounds in the world.”

Fans who purchase a Venue Package will also be given first option to purchase a ticket(s) for a Semi-final and Final.

