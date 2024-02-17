UK Foreign Secretary Engages Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi On National Issues

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

LONDON, England – UK Foreign Secretary, Lord Cameron, met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference on 16 February 2024.

“The meeting is in line with the government's 'protect, align, and engage' approach to China, as set out in the Integrated Review Refresh . During the meeting, the foreign secretary raised several issues important to the UK national interest,” said, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

To support constructive engagement between the UK and China, the foreign ministers agreed that the UK and China should continue engagement across a range of areas: This includes trade links; building on our existing cultural ties and links between our peoples; and working together to tackle climate change.

“UK foreign secretary, Lord Cameron, urged China to use its influence on Iran to pressure the Houthis over their actions in the Red Sea; and further stressed that Russia's aggression against Ukraine threatens the rules-based international system, which is designed to keep us all safe; and also took this opportunity to unambiguously set out the UK's position across several areas of disagreement, including on human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.”

Lord Cameron“raised the case of British parliamentarians sanctioned by China and reiterated his call for the release of British national Jimmy Lai,” FCDO reports.

