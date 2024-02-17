Multilateralism A Catalyst For Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) represents a concerted effort by the international community to confront the most pressing global challenges of our era.

These goals, which were adopted by the United Nations in 2015, articulate a shared vision for achieving a sustainable future that is equitable, inclusive, and resilient. The SDGs are comprehensive, covering a broad spectrum of issues, including poverty, health, education, climate change, and environmental protection.

As a collective framework, they offer a unique opportunity to transform our world by the year 2030, but this transformation demands more than just aspiration; it requires a robust commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation.

The SDGs were designed to be universal, taking into account the different realities, capacities, and levels of development across nations, and respecting national policies and priorities. However, the journey toward achieving these goals has been fraught with challenges.

Complex challenges

The complexity of the SDGs is evident as they encompass a broad range of interrelated issues.

Poverty eradication (SDG 1) remains a persistent challenge, with the World Bank reporting that more than 700 million people still live in extreme poverty, struggling to fulfill the most basic needs such as health, education, and access to water and sanitation​​.

The pursuit of zero hunger (SDG 2) is another critical challenge, as food insecurity and malnutrition continue to affect millions, compounded by the impacts of climate change on agriculture and food production.