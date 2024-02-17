Purbachal Probashi Palli, First Huge Specialised Housing Project With Foreign Investment : Exec Director

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Purbachal Probashi Palli Ltd is the first enormous housing project with foreign investment from residential and non-residential Bangladeshis, in response to the country's efforts to increase foreign investment in its specialised housing sector.

Rifat Ahamed Shamal, Executive Director-Marketing and Sales of Probashi Palli Group said this while talking to The Bangladesh Monitor.

"In the country's 52-years long independence history, this is the first time a housing project for non-residential Bangladeshis is being implemented," claimed Shamal.



"However, the chance of investment with their hard-earned foreign currency is limited in Bangladesh. Keeping this in mind, Purbachal Probashi Palli Ltd aims to provide both residential and non-residential Bangladeshis with separate and specific housing plans in the city's Purbachal area," he mentioned.







Rifat Ahamed Shamal

"Investment in this project is safe and full of future possibilities," further claimed Shamal.

The project covers a vast green area enriched with natural beauty and is situated just beside the Rajuk Purbachal Mega City.

Situated at the end of RAJUK Purbachal 300ft highway, east of Kanchon Bridge, the project features a government sanctioned 180ft road inside. It will be the first ever digital city in the housing sector. There will be a 60ft lake, international schools, colleges, universities, shopping malls, convention halls, several mosques, solar street lights, hospitals, clinic, security surveillance and smart traffic system.

Shamal informed, the plots are available in two sizes-three and five katha respectively. The plots inside the project currently span across Blocks A to I while construction is underway of Block L, he also mentioned.

Currently, the starting price of the plots is BDT 8 lac per katha.