MTB Signs Mou With Unimass Holdings Ltd

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Unimass Holdings Ltd at a simple ceremony held at the latter's Corporate Head Office in the capital.
Through the signing ceremony, both organisations formally inaugurated their business relationship with each other in boosting home loan sourcing and engagement in various marketing campaigns.
Tahsin Shahid, Head of Retail Business of MTB, and Sherajis Shalehin, Director, Business Development, Unimass Holdings Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
Other high officials from both organisations were also present at the ceremony.
MENAFN17022024000163011034ID1107863287
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.