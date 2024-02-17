Kaykraft Launches International Mother Language Day Collection

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Kaykraft has come up with a special collection of dresses to mark International Mother Language Day. The brand strives to highlight special days through clothing that present and future generations can be proud of, said a press release.

The collection is available at all outlets of the company for the entire month of February for customers.

Sarees, salwar-kameez, kurtis, long kurtis, punjabis, shirts and t-shirts have been made in creative decoration with colour and sound garland arrangement, floral and geometrical designs inspired by this year.

For kids, there are salwar-kameez, kurtis, tops, punjabi and shirts.

Handwork, screen and block print, and tie-dye media are used to bring out the designs on the garments made from woven, cotton, linen, and silk fabrics. In terms of colours, the black of mourning, the red of the sun, the grey of melancholy, and the plain white symbol of truth and purity have been taken.

The range of family wear and couple wear can be ordered from all Kaykraft outlets, the online shop kaykraft and the Facebook page.