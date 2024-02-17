Japan's Mount Fuji Climbers To Pay USD 14 Fee

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Tokyo : Climbers planning to ascend Japan's Mount Fuji during the climbing season from July 2024 will have to pay a JPY 2,000 (USD 14) fee, as per reports. The fee is being implemented at the mountain's most commonly used trail to ease congestion and to fund safety measures, reports cited Yamanashi prefecture governor Kotaro Nagasaki saying on February 1.

Revenues will be used to implement measures to prevent "bullet climbing" and to build a shelter in case Mount Fuji erupts, added reports. Bullet climbing is an unsafe practice where climbers try to reach the summit of Japan's tallest peak for sunrise in one go without sleeping overnight on the mountain.

The latest fee will be a separate charge from the JPY 1,000 that climbers of Mount Fuji are asked to pay on a voluntary basis in the name of supporting the upkeep of the mountain.