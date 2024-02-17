Singapore's Tourism Figures Exceed 2023 Target

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Singapore : Singapore's international visitor arrivals reached 13.6 million in 2023 (71pc of 2019's figure), meeting Singapore Tourism Board's (STB) forecast of between 12 and 14 million visitors. Tourism receipts are estimated to reach SD 24.5 billion (USD 18.3 billion) to SD 26.0 billion, surpassing STB's forecast of SD 18 billion to SD 21 billion set out in 2023. This preliminary figure is approximately 88 to 94 per cent of 2019's tourism receipts.

On the development, Melissa Ow, Chief Executive, STB, said, "The robust performance in 2023 signals a promising recovery for tourism, in line with increasing flight capacity and growth in international travel demand. Our strategy to attract a healthy and diverse visitor portfolio, comprising long-and short-haul markets, has significantly contributed to our overall visitor arrivals, longer length of stay and growth in tourism receipts."