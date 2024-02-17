Vietnam Eyes 18M International Visitors In 2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Hanoi : Vietnam targets to welcome 17-18 million international visitors in 2024, serving 110 million domestic visitors (including approximately 72.5 million overnight stays). The total revenue from tourism is estimated to reach around VND 840 trillion (USD 34.4 billion).

These expectations stemmed from the fact that, in January 2024, the number of international visitors to Vietnam surpassed 1.5 million, a 10.3 per cent increase compared to December 2023 and a staggering 73.6 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023, as per Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) reports.

