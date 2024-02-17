               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minimum Temp Rises In J&K As Precipitation Anticipated Tonight


2/17/2024 12:00:14 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 17 (IANS) Due to night-long cloud cover in J&K on Saturday, night temperature rose above the freezing point in Srinagar as the MeT office forecast rain/snow beginning late tonight.

Srinagar had minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg minus 1.2 and Pahalgam 0.7.

In Ladakh region, Leh town had minus 0.8 and Kargil minus 5.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 10.7 which is slightly above normal, Katra 9.6, Batote 6.9, Bhaderwah 4.8 and Banihal 4 as the minimum temperature.

--IANS

sq/kvd

MENAFN17022024000231011071ID1107863279

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search