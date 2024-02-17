Minimum Temp Rises In J&K As Precipitation Anticipated Tonight

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 17 (IANS) Due to night-long cloud cover in J&K on Saturday, night temperature rose above the freezing point in Srinagar as the MeT office forecast rain/snow beginning late tonight.

Srinagar had minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg minus 1.2 and Pahalgam 0.7.

In Ladakh region, Leh town had minus 0.8 and Kargil minus 5.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 10.7 which is slightly above normal, Katra 9.6, Batote 6.9, Bhaderwah 4.8 and Banihal 4 as the minimum temperature.

