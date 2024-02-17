Dollar Stabilizes Against Real Amid Surprising US Inflation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US dollar remained steady against the Brazilian real, closing the week almost unchanged after nearing R$5.00. This movement followed unexpected US inflation data.
The dollar concluded at R$4.9675 ($0.9995), dropping slightly by 0.02%. During a week shortened by Carnival, it gained 0.16%.
At Brazil's B3, the leading dollar futures fell 0.13% to R$4.9740 ($0.999) late Friday.
Market players stayed cautious all week, despite global shifts in expectations for US monetary policy.
Early Friday, the US reported a January Producer Price Index (PPI) rise of 0.3%, surprising economists who anticipated a modest 0.1% climb.
This increase, along with recent CPI and Import Price Index figures, suggests a potential delay in Federal Reserve rate cuts.
In response, the dollar in Brazil reached R$4.9902 ($1.002) by mid-morning, influenced by global reactions.
Exporters sold dollars as prices approached R$5.00, noted Jefferson Rugik from Correparti Corretora.
This action, coupled with a softening US dollar globally, led to a midday low of R$4.9602 ($0.996) in Brazil.
The dollar hovered near stability for the day's remainder as traders awaited the US President's Day holiday closure.
By late afternoon in Brazil, the dollar index edged up 0.04% to 104.300.
The Brazilian Central Bank also played a role, selling 13,000 out of 16,000 offered swap contracts for April rollovers.
MENAFN17022024007421016031ID1107863277
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.