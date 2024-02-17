Dollar Stabilizes Against Real Amid Surprising US Inflation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US dollar remained steady against the Brazilian real, closing the week almost unchanged after nearing R$5.00. This movement followed unexpected US inflation data.



The dollar concluded at R$4.9675 ($0.9995), dropping slightly by 0.02%. During a week shortened by Carnival, it gained 0.16%.



At Brazil's B3, the leading dollar futures fell 0.13% to R$4.9740 ($0.999) late Friday.



Market players stayed cautious all week, despite global shifts in expectations for US monetary policy.



Early Friday, the US reported a January Producer Price Index (PPI) rise of 0.3%, surprising economists who anticipated a modest 0.1% climb.







This increase, along with recent CPI and Import Price Index figures, suggests a potential delay in Federal Reserve rate cuts.



In response, the dollar in Brazil reached R$4.9902 ($1.002) by mid-morning, influenced by global reactions.



Exporters sold dollars as prices approached R$5.00, noted Jefferson Rugik from Correparti Corretora.



This action, coupled with a softening US dollar globally, led to a midday low of R$4.9602 ($0.996) in Brazil.



The dollar hovered near stability for the day's remainder as traders awaited the US President's Day holiday closure.



By late afternoon in Brazil, the dollar index edged up 0.04% to 104.300.



The Brazilian Central Bank also played a role, selling 13,000 out of 16,000 offered swap contracts for April rollovers.

