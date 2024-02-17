Exploring The Natural Wonders Of Neblinas Park Near São Paulo

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Parque das Neblinas, located about two hours from São Paulo, encompasses 7,000 hectares of forest, housing over 1,000 animal species, 530 river springs, and 20 kilometers of hiking trails.



Nestled between Mogi das Cruzes and Bertioga in the Serra do Mar highlands, this reserve fosters scientific research, endangered species preservation, and eco-tourism.



The journey to the park covers 115 kilometers, mixing paved and unpaved roads, but the immersive nature experience it offers is well worth the trip.









In addition, the park's tranquility embodies Waldeinsamkeit, a German concept of forest solitude, blending visitors with the surrounding greenery.



The area is an Atlantic Forest Biosphere Reserve outpost, home to the 14km-long Itatinga River originating within the park.























The river supports local wildlife and powers the Itatinga Village hydroelectric plant, crucial for Santos Port operations.









In addition, access to the park requires prior booking, offering nine trails ranging from easy self-guided paths to more challenging guided hikes.



Self-guided trails open weekends, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fee: R$50 ($10) per person, with options like Brejo (360m) and Antas (1,950m) trails.



Meanwhile, guided trails, available Tuesday to Sunday for R$75 ($15) per person, offer more strenuous adventures like the 11-kilometer Mirante Trail.









Explore Itatinga River via serene 3km inflatable kayak journey, suitable for children over six.









Park Amenities and Activities

Tranquil paddling on the river, with 500+ springs and 16 fish species, costs R$125 ($25) per person. Combine with trail packages for an extra R$30 ($6) to R$70 ($14).



Additionally, park dining offers meals featuring local produce like juçara juice and taioba pastries, priced from R$30 ($6) to R$70 ($14).









However, the park offers camping for up to 20 people, promoting minimal environmental impact. Campers manage heating needs for bathing.









Camping, priced at R$100 ($20) per person, includes access to self-guided trails and river bathing area, with prior booking required.



Parque das Neblinas showcases Brazil's dedication to conservation and sustainable tourism, providing a nature escape near São Paulo.



For more information and booking:







Park operation: Tuesday to Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Reservations: ... or (11) 4724-0555

Further details:

