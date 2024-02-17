Leading Lithium Supplier Foresees Price Increase

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Albemarle Corporation signals a critical shift in the lithium market, emphasizing that the current low prices are unsustainable.



As the leading global lithium supplier, the company predicts a necessary price increase to stimulate investments.



This adjustment is essential to meet the burgeoning demand, particularly from the electric vehicle (EV ) battery sector.



The industry has seen a dramatic reduction in prices due to new mining initiatives leading to an oversupplied market, with a more than 80% price drop from late 2022 highs.



Kent Masters, Albemarle's CEO, pointed out the financial strain on existing operations and the impractical economics for new Western projects.







Market stabilization efforts include reductions in lithium extraction, with Core Lithium Ltd. pausing operations and potential cutbacks at Greenbushes.



Despite these immediate hurdles, the future of lithium looks promising, driven by a global pivot away from fossil fuels.



Albemarle has temporarily scaled back certain projects but continues to push forward with developments in strategic locations such as Chile , Australia, and China.



The company's strategic moves, like the 2025 supply agreement with BMW, highlight its advantage in accessing the lithium market's long-term growth.



The anticipated surge in EV demand, projected to grow over 30% this year, hints at a near-term equilibrium between lithium supply and demand.



Albemarle expects a 10% to 20% increase in sales volume this year, a slowdown from last year's 35% growth.



However, with the EV market expansion, lithium demand is expected to more than double by the decade's end.

Navigating the Dynamic Lithium Market Landscape

Albemarle emphasizes the importance of not losing sight of the significant long-term demand against a backdrop of limited supply.









Industry consultant Joe Lowry suggests current price levels will naturally phase out weaker projects while bolstering stronger ones.









He remains optimistic about the market's direction, signaling a healthy adjustment phase rather than a crisis.



This narrative underscores the dynamic nature of the lithium market, highlighting the challenges and opportunities within the evolving energy landscape.



Strategic lithium management is critical for sustaining growth and innovation in the electric vehicle industry amid clean energy shifts.

MENAFN17022024007421016031ID1107863275