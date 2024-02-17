Russia And Ecuador Resolve Banana Export Ban

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On February 5th, Russia halted banana imports from five Ecuadorian firms due to health concerns, including the 'hunchback fly' in shipments.



These firms included Agzulasa and Don Carlos Fruit, among others.



Ecuador's Agrocalidad, under the Ministry of Agriculture, quickly addressed the issue, stating the fly wasn't a pest and increasing monitoring.



By February 16th, Russia's ban reversal, announced by Sergey Dankvert of Rosselkhoznadzor, was a win for Ecuador.



This decision relieved many, as Russia buys 23% of Ecuador's banana exports , a weekly shipment of 1.7 million boxes worth $757 million annually.







Finding alternative markets quickly was not feasible, making the resolution vital for ongoing trade relations.



The Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry confirmed the ban's end, following a diplomatic mission to Moscow aimed at resolving the issue.



This move was critical as concerns arose over potential trade impacts due to Ecuador's military dealings with the U.S.



Sonsoles García, Ecuador's Minister of Production, stressed the issue was with specific companies, not a general ban on imports.



This clarification came amidst worries about trade retaliation linked to Ecuador's arms exchange with the U.S.



The lifting of the ban restores a key export channel for Ecuador's bananas, highlighting the role of diplomacy and regulatory vigilance in maintaining trade ties.

