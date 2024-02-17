Milei Foresees Argentine Economic Uplift After April

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Javier Milei anticipates Argentina's economic rebound after the anticipated downturn in March and April.



Speaking to Radio Rivadavia, he outlined a recovery path, likening it to a "V" shape, with the economy set to surge once currency controls ease.









Recent data reveals a 20.6% monthly inflation increase and a 254.2% annual hike, slower than December's 25.5%









Despite this, we observed a significant rise of 51.33% over the last two months.



Milei noted a downward trend in inflation, with February's indicators suggesting a 10% rate and a notable drop in future dollar values.







The President shared optimism about removing foreign exchange restrictions by mid-year, based on IMF projections.



He emphasized the pivotal role of lifting these controls in sparking economic growth, suggesting a robust recovery once the bottom is reached.



Milei confirmed his administration's aim to dollarize the Argentine economy.



This process requires clearing the Central Bank's liabilities and enacting financial reforms to ensure stability against potential financial crises.



Milei's strategy relies on public support and decisive financial stability, critical for revitalizing Argentina's economy.

MENAFN17022024007421016031ID1107863273