Boom In Brazil’S Fixed Income Market Draws Millions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil's B3 stock exchange saw a notable increase in individual investors targeting fixed-income assets.
The investor base expanded from 14.8 million to 17.1 million, achieving 15% growth.
This rise also impacted the custody value, which soared by 30% to R$2.1 trillion ($420 billion) from R$1.64 trillion ($328 billion).
Real Estate Credit Letters (LCIs) led the charge, attracting a 58% surge in investors, pushing their financial volume to R$357 billion ($71.4 billion).
Agribusiness Credit Letters (LCAs) also gained popularity, with a 29% increase in their investor pool.
Investors increased by 51% for CRAs and 53% for CRIs, reaching 155,000 and 107,000, respectively.
Their financial volumes rose by 42% and 56%, amounting to R$100 million ($20 million) and R$24.8 billion ($4.96 billion).
Investors increased Certificates of Bank Deposits (CDBs) by 12%, securing R$712.3 billion ($142.46 billion) via the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC ).
Debentures attracted 471,000 investors, marking a 28% growth with a balance of R$119.9 billion ($23.98 billion).
Investors increased by 11%, and financial volume rose by 30% for Bank Deposit Receipts (RDB), reaching R$33 billion ($6.6 billion).
The surge extended to Treasury Direct, where the number of individual investors crossed 2.5 million, with a collective financial volume of R$126.8 billion ($25.36 billion).
Treasury IPCA and Treasury Selic bonds, making up 75% of the total balance, underscored their appeal among investors.
However, this growth illustrates a robust interest in Brazil's fixed income market, highlighting its significance in the financial landscape.
