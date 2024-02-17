Weekly Sugar Market Fluctuations: Insights And Implications

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Friday, sugar futures in New York and London saw notable increases. This rise stemmed from market adjustments and Brazilian production insights, along with financial factors.



The most traded New York raw sugar contract grew by 1.57%, reaching 22.59 cents per pound, peaking at 22.87 and dipping to 22.18 cents.



London's prime contract climbed 1.22%, closing at $638.30 per ton.



However, this weekly gain contrasts with a broader trend, as sugar's principal contract dipped over 1% in the U.S. market by week's end.



Market dynamics on Friday benefited from financial support and adjustments following recent drops.







Factors like slight oil price rises influenced sugar mill production decisions.



Additionally, a falling dollar versus the real typically dampens exports but underpins local prices.



The focus remains on Brazil , the top sugar producer. Market analysts observe Brazil's strong production, while poor yields in India and Thailand have largely been factored into prices.



According to Reuters, sugar prices could have hit a long-term ceiling of around 24 cents unless adverse weather in Brazil significantly impacts harvests beyond current expectations.

Domestic Market Trends

The São Paulo domestic sugar market rebounded after two declines.



The Cepea pointed out a constricted supply from mills, particularly for high-quality sugar (Icumsa up to 180), during the off-season of the 2023–24 cycle.









Exporters earmarked a significant portion of the stock for export.









On the final trading day, São Paulo's CEPEA/ESALQ recorded the sugar indicator for Icumsa 130 to 180 at R$148.59 per 50 kg bag, marking a 2.05% rise.



In Brazil's North and Northeast, sugar was listed at R$151.67, marking a 0.61% fall, per Datagro.



Meanwhile, VHP sugar in Santos was quoted at US$24.03 c/lb, showing a 2.33% drop on the last assessment day.



This summary reveals the sugar market's complexity, driven by international and domestic factors.



Short-term price movements reflect immediate market sentiments, while broader economic, environmental, and geopolitical dynamics influence long-term trends.



The recent fluctuations highlight the delicate balance between supply, demand, and external factors shaping the global sugar industry's future.

MENAFN17022024007421016031ID1107863271