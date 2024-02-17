Surge In European Markets: Records And Expectations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) European markets wrapped up a data-heavy week on a positive note, spurred by impressive corporate profits and hopes for EC rate cuts.



This optimism fueled the demand for riskier investments. The STOXX 600 index ascended 0.62% to 491.59, a two-year peak, with mining shares leading at a 2.5% weekly gain.



The STOXX 50 flirted with its 23-year zenith, and a Eurozone index reached new heights, anticipating the ECB's rate reductions possibly starting in April.



Deutsche Bank 's analysis suggests a softer easing cycle than first anticipated, eyeing an initial cut in April, not June.



On Friday, records were set in Germany and France, showcasing extended market gains.







The London FT index surpassed regional rivals, hitting a five-week high after strong British retail sales.



ECB's Villeroy and Schnabel's comments further influenced the market, discussing rate cuts and Europe's productivity impact on inflation goals.



Market movements were notable across major European cities, with London, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, and Lisbon all reflecting this upbeat trend, despite Madrid's slight dip.



This week's performance underscores the interplay between economic expectations and market dynamics, marking a significant moment for European stocks.

MENAFN17022024007421016031ID1107863270