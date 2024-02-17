Ibovespa Climbs With Support From Vale, Caps Off Upbeat Week

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ibovespa index notched gains, ending Friday up by 0.72% at 128,725.88, despite a rise in future interest rates shadowing global Treasury movements.



Boosted by Vale and Braskem, the index outperformed amidst Wall Street's dip, triggered by fresh U.S. inflation data exceeding forecasts.









In January, the U.S. Labor Department reported a 0.3% increase in the Producer Price Index (PPI), exceeding expectations.









This annual increase of 0.9%, following December's 1% rise, prompted markets to postpone expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts.



Amid a Carnival-shortened week, Ibovespa gained 0.57%. Ágora Investimentos' analysis indicates a resistance level at 130,700 points with a neutral short-term outlook.







Despite a year-to-date decline of over 10%, Vale's shares saw a notable uptick on Friday.



This was driven by a technical rebound amidst concerns over China's recovery and Vale's management issues, including the Fundão dam collapse.



Reportedly, the board is divided on CEO Eduardo Bartolomeo's reappointment. BHP sets aside an additional $3.2 billion for potential extra provisions for the Samarco dam rupture's accident costs.



Braskem shares surged 10.32% amid speculation of a sale. Education stocks gained attention following the launch of the federal "Social Friends" program.



In short, Petrobras supported Ibovespa's rise, while Tim faced a 3.81% drop..

