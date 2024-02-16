Delhi Records 7.4 Degrees Celsius Minimum Temperature

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) The national capital on Saturday recorded 7.4 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, four notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

The IMD predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees.

The weather department said that there will be "mainly clear sky" throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the air quality at several stations across the city fell under the 'very poor' category on Saturday.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM 10 levels were 'severe' standing at 439 and PM 2.5 at 345 or 'very poor' while the NO2 at 166 and the CO at 112, both in moderate levels, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM 2.5 levels at 286, which is counted as 'poor' and PM 10 at 168, falling under 'moderate' category.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM 2.5 levels at 326, and PM 10 was at 309.

