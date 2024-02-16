Stalin To Inaugurate TN's First Mini-TIDEL Park At Villupuram Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will inaugurate Tamil Nadu's first Mini-TIDEL park in Villupuram on Saturday.

This project is situated on an area of 63,000 sq. ft. spread across a five acre land parcel at Thiruchitrambalam village, Vanur Taluk, and entails investments to the tune of Rs 31 crore

Mini-TIDEL parks are being established in Tier II and Tier III towns of Tamil Nadu, with eight other such parks already in development in Thanjavur, Salem, Thoothukudi, Vellore, Karaikudi, Namakkal, Tiruppur and Ooty.

Each of these parks will be spread across 50,000 sq. ft. to 1 lakh sq. ft. based on market demand.

Former Chief Minister late Kalaignar Karunanidhi had ushered the IT revolution in Tamil Nadu by setting up the first TIDEL Park in Chennai in the year 2000.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa in a statement said that inauguration of the first Mini-TIDEL Park in Villupuram marks a significant milestone in realising the Chief Minister's vision of distributed growth across Tamil Nadu,

He said that the TIDEL parks not only boost the IT ecosystem but also contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.

The minister said that such endeavours would connect the youth in Tamil Nadu with the global IT landscape by sitting in their respective hometowns.

V Jaya Chandra Bhanu, Managing Director of TIDEL in a statement said:“We are dedicated to providing state-of-the-art infrastructure to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the IT/ITES sector.”

