UAE Weather: Light Rain Possible, Light To Moderate Winds To Blow

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 17 Feb 2024, 7:26 AM

The day will be partly cloudy and dusty at times becoming cloudy far North with a probability of light rain by Sunday morning, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds, gradually becoming fresh and strong winds at times, especially over the sea, by late night and Sunday morning.

Temperatures could be as high as 34oC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 32oC in Abu Dhabi and 31oC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 21oC in Abu Dhabi and 22oC in Dubai and 9oC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 35 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 40 to 80 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough by late night in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

