Telcos Switch To Green Energy To Tap Cost Savings

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) With many
energy-intensive industries
looking to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and limit their emissions, the telecoms sector is also adopting clean energy. Manufacturing network equipment, as well as personal devices and running reliable networks calls for significant amounts of energy.
Furthermore, it generates plenty of carbon emissions and contributes to environmental pollution as the relatively short lifespans of consumer electronics mean they contribute to a constant stream of e-waste . Even so, the telecommunications sector has become extremely integrated...
Read More >>
About GreenEnergyStocks
GreenEnergyStocks
(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.
GreenEnergyStocks
is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:
Disclaimer
GreenEnergyStocks
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
GreenEnergyStocks
is powered by
IBN
MENAFN16022024000224011066ID1107863160
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.